Hinch’s Senate Diary: Senate’s back, baby!
There were a few unexpected sights in the senate chamber on the first day of the year for parliament, writes Senator Derryn Hinch.
Feb 8, 2018
To quote Aristotle: “One swallow does not a summer make”. Although Linda Lovelace might dispute that.
“To quote Aristotle: ‘One swallow does not a summer make’”. But it does prove the existence of swallows.
Swallows? I always pictured Derryn as a spitter.
“It had been covered up or ignored by the Press Gallery”
And by YOU
Good point about mischief makers’ response to preferred leader polls. If I were asked who I would prefer as Liberal leader, I would answer “Abbott”.
I wish there were polls that only polled the genuine swinging/undecided sort of punter. What the rusted-on types think doesn’t matter that much.
“Joyce painted an idyllic man/woman picture of wedded bliss and talked about how he wanted his daughters to one day have that same sort of union that he had.”
That’ll be the same Barnaby Joyce who opposed the use of gardasil to inoculate teenagers against the human papilloma virus because that might encourage his daughters to become promiscuous? Sanctimonious twit.
Classy as always, Hunch..snuk snuk Linda Boreman.
Perhaps there’s a reason that you seem to be surrounded by empty seats
Though to be fair, that includes some occupied by a warm body.
Even when you had neighbours they were, interesting.
As I only scan your words, I must have missed your outing of Barnyard before the NE bye-election.
Quite, as a closet LNP member, the lovely Derryn kept quiet so Joyce could win the seat. For the rest, put a sock in it.