Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Feb 8, 2018
Another solid night for Seven with My Kitchen Rules doing the business topping Nine’s T20 from Hobart. Nine won the night because the cricket went on for more than 220 minutes whereas MKR was done and eaten in 115 minutes. MKR managed 1.65 million national viewers the T20 1.32 million, but that lower figure over the longer time ended up dominating prime time and giving Nine the night, which will be added to tonight with Married At First Sight back in the schedule (after being rested for the cricket last night). Personally, I will be watching Gogglebox on Ten to see what they say about MAFS, MKR and the rest.