Glen Le Lievre

Feb 8, 2018

Glen Le Lievre

6 comments

6 thoughts on “Glen Le Lievre

  1. Nudiefish

    Now that is clever….

    Thank you…

  2. klewso

    On his way to see his mates Blot on the Political Landscape and Toady Abbott on Uranus?

    1. zut alors

      One of your best Top Forty Hits, klewso.

      And a fine cartoon from Glen.

  3. paddy

    Pure, 24 carat gold. 🙂

  4. graybul

    “The Right” “Far Right” . . . . “The too too too ‘Far Right”

  5. AR

    Alas Bandt has succumbed to pressure, presumably from the Black W(r)iggler, and apologised to Hero of Fallujah (copyright Blot).