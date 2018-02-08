Foxtel uses its puppet peak body to avoid gambling regulation
Foxtel seems to be pushing for an exemption from tough new laws surrounding gambling ads, by using ASTRA, the peak subscription TV body, to show mercy to its "small audiences".
Feb 8, 2018
Foxtel seems to be pushing for an exemption from tough new laws surrounding gambling ads, by using ASTRA, the peak subscription TV body, to show mercy to its "small audiences".
Once again Foxtel (well, News Corp) has been caught out trying to push a cosy deal. Stories this morning have revealed that the free-to-air TV networks are fighting a sneaky attempt by Foxtel for a partial exemption from tough new controls that would see gambling ads banned before 8.30pm. The ABC reports that Foxtel is pushing for exemptions “because some of its channels have ‘very small audiences'”. A spokesperson for the Australian Subscription Television and Radio Association (ASTRA), the pay-TV industry’s peak body, is quoted as saying:
3 thoughts on “Foxtel uses its puppet peak body to avoid gambling regulation”
You pay through the nose for Foxtel, and still get ads…
What, the undocumented $30M wasn’t enough?
NO!