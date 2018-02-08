Sections Menu

Business

Feb 8, 2018

Foxtel uses its puppet peak body to avoid gambling regulation

Foxtel seems to be pushing for an exemption from tough new laws surrounding gambling ads, by using ASTRA, the peak subscription TV body, to show mercy to its "small audiences".

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Once again Foxtel (well, News Corp) has been caught out trying to push a cosy deal. Stories this morning have revealed that the free-to-air TV networks are fighting a sneaky attempt by Foxtel for a partial exemption from tough new controls that would see gambling ads banned before 8.30pm. The ABC reports that Foxtel is pushing for exemptions “because some of its channels have ‘very small audiences'”. A spokesperson for the Australian Subscription Television and Radio Association (ASTRA), the pay-TV industry’s peak body, is quoted as saying: 

Related

Popular in Business

You may also like

Topics

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Foxtel uses its puppet peak body to avoid gambling regulation

  1. Wayne Cusick

    You pay through the nose for Foxtel, and still get ads…

  2. AR

    What, the undocumented $30M wasn’t enough?

    1. Bill Hilliger

      NO!