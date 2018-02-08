Email*
Password*
Remember Me
Feb 8, 2018
Scott Morrison breaks a golden rule of modern politics: never stand in front of a white screen.
You must be logged in to post a comment.Not already subscribed? Get your free trial, access everything immediately
Of course it’s fake – Scummo couldn’t do anything this honest.
Morriscum would take pride in such a chart and aspire to be even more mendacious.
Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.
Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox
2 thoughts on “Business is booming!”
Of course it’s fake – Scummo couldn’t do anything this honest.
Morriscum would take pride in such a chart and aspire to be even more mendacious.