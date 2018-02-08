Sections Menu

Feb 8, 2018

Scott Morrison breaks a golden rule of modern politics: never stand in front of a white screen.

"Business is booming!

  1. klewso

    Of course it’s fake – Scummo couldn’t do anything this honest.

  2. AR

    Morriscum would take pride in such a chart and aspire to be even more mendacious.

