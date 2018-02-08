Catalano engages defo lawyer over “boys’ club” claims. Former Domain CEO Antony Catalano has sent his former employer Fairfax a legal letter over claims published by The Australian Financial Review yesterday that Domain, under him, was a “boys’ club”. Catalano resigned suddenly just two months after Domain (which is still majority owned by Fairfax) floated on the ASX, and the Fin (also owned by Fairfax) reported yesterday that an official complaint had been made about the culture of Domain under Catalano. Today, The Australian‘s Margin Call column reports that there were complaints lodged after Domain’s Christmas party last year, and the Cat has now engaged defamation lawyer Mark O’Brien over the Fin‘s story. Fairfax chairman Nick Falloon told staff yesterday the claims about Domain’s working environment would be investigated.