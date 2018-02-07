Media roundtable: was it ethical of the Tele to publish its Barnaby Joyce story?
Opinion is divided on what was one of Canberra's biggest "open secrets".
Feb 7, 2018
This morning The Daily Telegraph splashed with a story that’s been political gossip for months: Barnaby Joyce’s ex-staffer and now-girlfriend is pregnant with his fifth child. This comes months after another story, which also ran on the front page, about the unspecified “personal crisis” that was spilling into the Deputy Prime Minister’s public life in the lead-up to the New England byelection.
48 thoughts on “Media roundtable: was it ethical of the Tele to publish its Barnaby Joyce story?”
“Pork-barrel” takes on a whole new meaning for BJ… Let’s hope it doesn’t detract from the criticisms of his other recent fiascos.
what about the other allegations of drunken impropriety as told to tony windsor and reported in some independent online news publications, these are the complaints that should be investigated, if you hold others to certain standards then you should maintain the same standards yourself, imagine if this was the deputy leader of the opposition going into a by election, the murdoch media and the shock jocks would be screaming to the high heavens for the voters to throw them out, seems there`s 2 standards in Australian politics, its do as I say, not as I do on the conservative side, I feel for is his family, the victims, betrayed and abandoned through no fault of their own,I hope his wife Natalie takes him to the cleaners, financially, this behaviour must be the going thing in national party politics, a local state member has done a similar thing recently and it was hushed up too.
Barnaby is the Deputy PM, Leader of the National Party and a Minister of the Crown.
His wages are paid by the tax payer.
The taxpayer has every right to know what their employees are up to on the job.
I doubt that all this happened off the clock.
So your boss has the right to know your private affairs? Or are you the boss and are claiming the right to know all the private affairs of your employees?
If he was using our time & money for his frolic, yes.
Rob Stott nails it: “My only question is why now? If the story is newsworthy now, surely it was newsworthy months ago when the entire Canberra Press Gallery knew about it.” After the High Court sacked Barnaby Joyce and he became “just Barnaby” he stood as a candidate in the New England by-election, which he won, absent any competition from Tony Windsor, and absent any critical Press coverage. Rumours were rife in the electorate and in social media that his wife and children were disgusted with Mr Family Values, yet none of this was reported by the Press. Why? Because politicians lives are private? No matter how big the scandal? Really? Or is it the same old story, Good Old Boys ganging together to hide their sexual infidelities, while breath-taking double standards apply for women like Cheryl Kernot and Julia Gillard. And anyway, Joyce was not a politician then, he was a candidate. Does the Press protect candidates too? And why are his personal affairs only NOW public game for the Murdoch papers? Because they could “confirm the story” with a paparazzi shot of a pregnant woman? Are you kidding? no seriously, are you kidding? How about day two of the Jim Molan debacle and News Corp wants to get him off the front pages.. so splash the woman and shame her, not Barnaby. Another black day for the Oz Press.
Well said, Susan!
I wonder if this ‘news’ would have affected the vote in new England at the recent by-election? What a bloody hypocrite…with his position on SSM, and worse, his overwhelming support for the ‘sanctity’ of heterosexual marriage.
Then again…maybe the sheeples don’t care… if it is one of their own, that’s alright then!!
Bernard Keane…you are sooooo wrong!!!!!!
Here, here!
his new partner should have gone to spec savers is all I can say.
Where, where?
Whoa!
wasn’t there a big hoo-ha about some bosses having it off with members of their staff?
The perpetually Outraged Mob was up in arms about it and carting on fit to bust.
Then was there not endless pontification on media including the Drum with untolled “experts” spouting off about “correct” behavior in the workplace. Many workplaces having a ban on any relationships between staff members. With sacking an appropriate action if discovered.
Now, Just because it’s barmy Barney or some pollie it should be kept quiet! Give us a break!
No surprises the Murdoch rag wasn’t prepared to devote the front page to the scandals surrounding Cousin Jethro’s ministry of the Murray-Darling water management. That would require no debate on whether it’s in the public interest.
Campion used to write exploitation-style pieces about car accidents in a style that was totally insensitive to the families of the victims. Joyce makes his living boosting mining and fracking in regions where he owns land, while his nominal constituency can go jump.
What surprises me is the story took as long as it did to break.
I think it’s fine to report, its more where you report it. Front page or in the political section is not the place. In Women’s Weekly or the social pages, that seems fine.
I don’t really think badly of BJ from the reporting. Life happens, and it’s good to see it happening in a positive fashion for a polly.
Adrian, and do you show the same compassion for his wife and family, I bet not, I hope your wife does the same to you one day, then maybe you might understand a bit better, its not just swapping a partner, its a family break up.
I guess we’re seeing two amoral people being reported on by an amoral media outlet. It suits them.
That’s a ridiculous thing to say, Brian. Infidelity and marriage breakdowns happen all the time for a range of reasons. So long as it’s consensual, it’s a personal matter.
Decorum, Member of the Public, Australia.
I find it interesting. So yes, it’s a matter of Public Interest. Thank you.
It seems to me that ALL of those in the press gallery commenting on this are so obsessed with the politics of it, that they are missing the biggest point in all of this. The story may well be about Barnaby Joyce, but the victim is his partner, who becomes a target simply because she happened to fall in love with him. And to suggest that hypocrisy in a politician is newsworthy?? Go pull the other one, and try to climb over your heap of sanctimonious bullshit in the process.
And while I’m at it, can you justify why it is newsworthy if the child of a politician is charged with an offence, be it speeding or drug-related? How does their parentage make that newsworthy, other than exposing the fact that every one of us, irrespective of our profession, faces challenges as a parent? Give me a break!
Surely the story here is the hypocritical way in which the Telegraph handled this. When a right wing politician is fighting for his seat and the Coalition government may hang in the balance it’s a “personal crisis” and he is subject to “rumours and innuendo” , but once his spot in parliament is safe it’s “in the public interest” to publish. As for the argument that the Telegraph only just confirmed the story – how does a picture of a pregnant former staff confirm anything? Have they publicly revealed their relationship, has he or she confirmed he is the father, or is just that they got a photo to go on the front page and could not resist the “opportunity”? I have very little or even no regard for Barnaby Joyce and this story will not change that in any way, moreover my contempt for the Telegraph and rags like it is so large that even this story can’t increase it.
well caught in slips, mick, yes, women across this wide brown land are having a bit of a laugh at Sharri Markson assuring us that the Daily Telegraph was only able to “confirm this story” today with a paparazzi shot of a pregnancy