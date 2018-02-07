Rundle: Turnbull is the most contemptible modern prime minister we’ve had
Everything Turnbull does now produces the sort of contempt one feels for someone living out an imaginary life on our time.
There is a measure of the current relationship between politics, government and everyday life, and that is the rich varieties of contempt one now feels for our elected representatives. We’ve gone well beyond the stage of blanket “hate” for pollies we happen to dislike or disagree with. Virtually the entire crop of leading mainstream party politicians — after the cresting of John Howard and the demise of the Beazley-Crean Laurel and Hardy act — arouse in us rich and complex blends of pity, loathing, and disgust; each as distinct as the different notes and flavours in a variety of single malts.
Of our leaders of the last 15 years, only Julia Gillard escapes such judgement, due to her basic competence, rationality and having some consistent beliefs; ironic, in that she had to suffer the worst barrage of simple hatred while in office. What a goddamn golden age.
Now look at those who came before and after. Kevin Rudd floats across the political landscape like an escaped hot-air balloon with a face painted on. The practice of government that once tethered him to the ground awhile; now, bereft of that, the fantasy side of his nature has taken over, reconstructing the memory and account of his inspiring but shambolic time in office. The cocktail? A degree of remnant regard, contempt, a dash of pity, a garnish of schadenfreude.
Joe Hockey? Good old Wobbles, whatever job he’s employed in, he’s not up to it. If he ran a Mr Muffler in West Ryde, he’d do it badly. The mix? Vast amusement, exasperation at his time-wasting, contempt for his lack of self-awareness, his inability, offered great things, to rise to them. Mark Latham? Sheer catharsis. Pity and terror, at the place that any human can get to if they never find the strength to know and accept their own limitations. He failed, then he failed at failing. He’s a rubbish skip fire, but in Aleppo, Syria. We just look away.
Then there was Abbott. We thought he marked the end of this cycle — which I suspect had something to do with the early 2000s collapse of a politics/public/media relationship, which had been stable for many decades; there was simply now no external controls on the excess narcissism that many politicians carry with them. The boy wonder, feted to be either pope or prime minister, the right-wing rugger bugger, turned Santamaria student politics falangist, journalist, would-be priest, thinker, the leading conservative of his generation — and he turned out to be the most ridiculous figure of them all. Ridiculousness is it exact.
Abbott is contemptible, yes, in his hypocrisy as regards to politics — whining about left-wing bullying, while running thuggish media campaigns, playing the teary victim when he gets a drunken headbutt — and he generates that distinct embarrassment you feel when watching others flounder, but above all he is absurd. What looked, for a time, like gravitas, was simply the weight of expectations, weighing down a man who lacked the constitution to support them. He sounded like the last conservative, and he turned out to be nothing much more than one of those medieval re-enactment guys, who drink cider from their own pewter tankard at the office picnic.
But for all that, Mr Tony, well he believes in something beyond him, and he strives to serve it. There is a sense that the man has content, even if that content is the DVD extras of a season of Game of Thrones. Maybe it’s the nostalgia effect, but Mr Tony is absolutely thrown into relief by the abysmal horror that is Malcolm Turnbull. Sartre spoke of the nausea, the actual physical sickness one feels at the contingency of things, how everything could just as well be otherwise. Turnbull goes one better; he channels a sort of existential dry retching, a product of the vast disappointment with the politician, combined with a rich contempt for the man he has decided to be, or always was.
The latest trigger for that has been his pathetic handling of the Jim Molan mini-scandal, the new senator posting anti-Muslim dreck from a British far-right/neo-Nazi website. This ill-judged act is evidence of the further decomposition of the Australian right, in a Trumpian fashion, a series of obsessive preoccupations serving as a substitute for a political philosophy. The creep towards actual neo-Nazism, or the tolerance of such, is moral and political poison for any centre-right force that wants a long-term future. There’s no real upside in pandering to it, unless you believe News Corp’s fantasy of a vast Anglo silent majority out there, angry enough about 18C to make governments fall. The failure to find any judicious words to draw a line between that and his politics is failure afresh.
But it’s all like that isn’t it, with Turnbull? Everything he does now produces the sort of contempt one feels for someone living out an imaginary life on our time. Even his anodyne interview on last Sunday’s Insiders had that quality. What was it about his defensive, irritated short-tempered performance — his basic imputation that Barrie Cassidy was being impertinent for asking any questions at all — that seemed far, far worse than your usual grouchy interview? Ah yes, it was the open-necked white shirt! The collars sitting slightly too high above the jacket rim, consciously styled. “I’m relaxing at home,” it seemed to say. “I’m one of you too” — as if aliens were trying to infiltrate themselves among the humans by a careful study of our habits.
It was there in the despatch box speech after the same-sex marriage postal survey, the pretence that he had been the leader of a movement, rather than having been pushed forward by the press of the crowd. It’s the $4 billion boondoggle for the death industry, when we could spend it on the life industries of renewables. It’s not congratulating Sydney ICAN for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, whatever he thinks of their politics. The hits just keep on coming.
It is all awful to watch. The sheer horror of Malcolm Turnbull, of what he turned out to be, is that one might compare him to the boss in The Office — but not David Brent, from the UK version, a clumsy, excruciating man, but with some capacity for real feeling and need, beneath the bluster. Turnbull is Steve Carell’s Michael Scott from the US version: the smirking, giggling, twitching cartoon figure, who never misses a chance to advance his own interests, usually blunderingly, a man whose presence lingers, when he is gone, by the sour taste in one’s mouth.
Turnbull cannot shift the Coalition out of the 47/48-53/52 two-party-preferred zone, I suspect, because disgust is immovable, and disgust is what he provokes in a number of people. Cowardice, poor judgement, delusion, petty ambitions: Malcolm Turnbull manages to discredit not merely the life of politics, but human striving in general. Even at the end of this bum cycle of Australian politics, that is quite an anti-achievement.
42 thoughts on “Rundle: Turnbull is the most contemptible modern prime minister we’ve had”
You watched that whole interview on Insiders? Well good on you, Rundle. I couldn’t stomach the lies and the arrogance and had to walk away. I almost felt sorry for Turnbull; his true nature revealed.
“whatever job he’s employed in, he’s not up to it”. Best description of Joe Hockey ever.
Congratulations, sir. You have beautifully articulated the nausea so many of us feel at the spectacle of this man tossing overboard, one by one, the values we (naively?) thought he held – and all for the tawdry prize of a few more months as PM. And as for that condescending smirk . . .
Loved your bit about the open-necked white shirt – delicious.
It’s been said elsewhere, his best moment, best, was the sycophant spotting. What else do you do when you come from comfort, can return to it; when you aggressively bought and sold some real estate then hit the jackpot with a dud dot-com company? And not produce as much as a single paper clip in the journey. Yet we hold him popular, an exemplar.
It is nauseating.
Yep, nailed it. Every one so totally true.
I’m not so sure we’re at the end of a bum cycle. If the Coalition wins next time around, and they’ll have 90% of the money, 90% of the mainstream media and most of the ‘natural’ sources of power on their side doing their best to ensure that it does, it will get a lot bummier. Either Malcolm’s style of leadership will be seen to have been endorsed or he’ll be replaced by someone in his party far worse (I’m looking at you, Dutton).
Casual open neck shirt for the mid-shot, jackboots under the desk resting on the faces of the poor, unemployed and disenfranchised.
‘a series of obsessive preoccupations serving as a substitute for a political philosophy’
Nailed it! Narcissists.
I cannot think of any coalition politician that I will listen to on TV. I turn them off. There is something about contrived lies that puts me right off.
Here, here, Guy. Spot on. The man is unfailingly unprincipled. I was never disappointed, just appalled. He looks like a PM, with all that self-confidence, but acts like petty, rather nasty partisan, tapping into the worst parts of Australian life for a few votes. Despite the efforts of MSM , I think you are right: he will get to his 30 losing Newspolls and, I hope, go down at the next election. I always thought Billy McMahon would be hard to beat in the contemptible PM stakes, then thought Abbott might take it and, now, I have to accept your judgement.
Hear, hear (almost). I never thought I would defend Billy McMahon, but while he was treacherous, a leaker, a gossip, inept and uninspiring, I never saw him as contemptible. He was not guilty of abandoning virtually everything he ever stood for. No, Turnbull has this wrapped up, daylight between him and the next candidate.