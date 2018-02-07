Is Doyle trying to prevent the release of the Freckelton report?
Team Doyle seems to be moving to suppress the publication or broadcast of any more damaging information.
Feb 7, 2018
City of Melbourne endured the most scrutinised gathering of its councillors in history last night as Australia’s first major political sexual harassment scandal in the #metoo era took more twists and turns.
3 thoughts on “Is Doyle trying to prevent the release of the Freckelton report?”
good on you, Stephen; bolt the door on the Melbourne’s blokey culture!
Maybe this current oldest generation of blokey culture is fading, but I am less certain there is not a less old generation with slightly different tactics springing up in its place. We can hope, Stephen.
“…a few of them might have reflected that the book is closing on that small circle of old white male voices…”
Even in light of the fact that Ron Walker was felled with all his sins upon him? His body found face-down in a pool of his own denials?