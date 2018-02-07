How regulators lost their way on banking competition
New work from the Productivity Commission confirms our regulatory model for banking leads to inefficiency and big bank dominance.
Feb 7, 2018
For some time the evidence has been growing that, while we’ve regulated reasonably effectively for stability in our financial sector, productivity and efficiency has come a poor second. This is both in terms of the capacity for big banks to use market share to generate super-profits at the expense of customers, and the efficiency with which we convert our vast pool of savings into new investment.
3 thoughts on “How regulators lost their way on banking competition”
>a vast trillion-dollar pool of savings, is focused on buying houses (and shares) rather than investing in new businesses.
Time for a state bank?
Great idea…hope the ALP is listening???
Why can’t they break them up anti-monopoly like? And separate some of them into restrictive operating segments, say city, regional, agricultural, industrial, infrastructure, research and so on.