Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Up against a field consisting of nothing much -- Married at First Sight aside -- Seven walked it home.
Seven’s night as My Kitchen Rules (1.76 million nationally) and The Good Doctor (1.61 million nationally) dominated with highs for 2018. Nine was left behind with Married At First Sight (1.61 million nationally) hanging in there. Ten’s I’m A Celebrity came back to earth with 901,000 which was still OK. Nine was let down, again by One Night With My Ex – 356,000 nationally from 9 pm. From 10pm, Beauty And The Beach — 218,000. A woman from Idaho in the US travels to Thailand to have a “mummy makeover”. It is reality crap of the lowest kind and a cynical exercise by Nine — programming crap against The Good Doctor (which starts at 9.15 pm) so they don’t waste a program considered to be a better rating offering.