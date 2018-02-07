Bigger than Adani: the NT ‘carbon bomb’ waiting to explode
By itself, Queensland’s proposed Adani coal mine would result in 5 billion tonnes of carbon-dioxide greenhouse gas emissions. Clearly, Adani is a "carbon-bomb".
Feb 7, 2018
In the northern summer of 2016, an unprecedented heat-wave spread across Asia. Maximum temperatures reached 52.4 degrees centigrade. The Indian government reported that heat stress killed at least 580 people from March to May.
4 thoughts on “Bigger than Adani: the NT ‘carbon bomb’ waiting to explode”
I was in company with some Aboriginal People a few days back at a social event. During the conversation some of them were complaining that for the first time ever they were getting sunburn. They were of a darker skin tone as well not a light skin tone. We all had a good laugh about it, but it must tell us something.
>provided that the industry establishes new and novel codes of practice.
I think that a good deal more would be needed than a code of practice. Compliance requires full time on-site inspectors, and even then who can prove what has actually happened at the bottom of the 4km hole?
Anyone with children should, I think, be concerned about the future of Australia and the effects of climate change. Our governments just concentrate on the dollars to be made from mining and fracking. I wonder if the penny will ever drop?
It’s bad enough that corporations are hellbent on ruining the earth’s atmosphere but, at the same time, they are threatening our water table.
Let’s see how the situation unfolds in Cape Town in April once there’s no potable water. A glimpse into the future for parts of fracked Australia?