Yale Diary: religion, ecology and how to avert a disaster
The recent Forum on Religion and Ecology at Yale University, which promotes dialogue between faith and sciences, laid out a pathway for how to avoid planetary catastrophe.
Feb 6, 2018
Not all State of the Union speeches are created equal. Fifty-seven years ago, in his first SOTU address, a young and largely untested President John F. Kennedy implored the United States’ mortal enemy, the Soviet Union, to join Americans in their quest to send probes to Mars and Venus — missions that might “someday unlock the deepest secrets of the universe”.
One thought on “Yale Diary: religion, ecology and how to avert a disaster”
