What if we dramatically cut our sugar consumption? Um, we already did.
Australians have already reduced their soft drink consumption by far more than a sugar tax would ever achieve -- but we still got fatter.
Feb 6, 2018
11 thoughts on “What if we dramatically cut our sugar consumption? Um, we already did.”
“Australians are among the world’s longest-lived people, and we are staying healthy for longer than ever”. Said Bernard Keane.
Not exactly true, because whereas 40 years ago people were sick for 15 months before they died, but now because of lifesaving medication, they’re sick for 15 years before passing. Not really healthier.
It’s the ecology fallacy in asserting that since the consumption of sugar is decreasing and the incidence of obesity is increasing, that dietary sugar has no influence on obesity.
It’s assuming that the characteristics of a population as a whole (average sugar consumption) applies to a segment of the population (the obese).
It could be true. To assess it, you’d need to look at the sugar consumption in the obese and compare it to that in the non-obese.
This is a very tabloid article most unlike BK’s usual excellent output. Reference to ‘nanny-statists’ in the first article is so similar to Andrew Bolt and his use of the word ‘warmist’ to discredit an entire body of science. The sugar issue is complex and multifactorial, this glib over simplified article does it little credit. Obesity starts in childhood and the die is often cast then. It is then decades before the slightly overweight child becomes obese, burdened with type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol hypertension, then heart disease and stroke. Soft drinks contribute around 10% to obesity overall, so introducing a sugar tax on drinks will only be a small part of the problem, and will be undetectable in crude population statistics. The benefits would not be seen for many years or even decades. Whilst we have amazingly good life expectancy there are signs that the ever increasing survival is soon to start reversing as the epidemic of diabetes comes through. An earlier reader linked to the excellent Grattan report on this issue and if anyone wants to understand the issue please read this at https://grattan.edu.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/880-A-sugary-drinks-tax.pdf. At the very least a sugar tax on soft drinks will send a signal and will raise an estimated $500M which can go towards the ever mounting costs of treating the related diseases. A very strong message needs to be sent to children and their parents that refreshing their thirst with a can of soft drink containing 13 teaspoons of refined sugar is bloody stupid.
“Reference to ‘nanny-statists’ in the first article is so similar to Andrew Bolt and his use of the word ‘warmist’ to discredit an entire body of science.”
What’s next, if you don’t like regressive sin taxes on consumption you’re literally Hitler?
As I said yesterday we will not know, because the sugar levels will not make a diffenrece overnight. But BK is right on one thing, we need to get the sugar out of the everyday food where there is no need for it at all. There is a power of sugar in low fat food, we’d be better off with the fat.
Ah! BK has swallowed the advertising I think.
Bernard, I know you have some deep-seated aversion to the “nanny state’, but please don’t use this discredited “research” to try to get the adults to stop bossing you around. It’s shonky:
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/backgroundbriefing/2014-02-09/5239418#transcript
It’s sad enough that BK gets his rocks off wallowing in this nonsense but it is cruel of Crikey to allow him to so publicly humiliate himself.
Was a battle to lose weight for the last 14 years, got to 137 kgs one part, had a lap band got down to 133 kgs, got serious about exercise, got down to 127 kgs, was doing all the things, and trying hard, to do what the dietitians and doctors required of me, got plenty of chastising by these people, also had type 2 diabetes for the 14 or so years, on medication, plenty of it, was to go on insulin, I refused, HbA1c, was riding at 8.3mmol/l with Metaformin, although cholesterol never got much above 6. triglycerides were 2.3, heart attack figures.
November of 2016 found to have aggressive malignant melanoma on right side temple. So got to 125 kgs, then in March 2017 came across low carb down under on you tube, so on April 14th started, went cold turkey on sugar and all carbohydrates, lost 10 kgs without even trying in first 3 1/2 weeks, so was worth it, now at the 6 th of Feb 2018 i am 98 kgs, I can run again, I walk 5 klms without even thinking, I walk up a 800 meter 2.4 Klm climb called Mt Baldy on the Atherton Tablelands, I am young again, @ 70 in April, 2018, HbA1c, now 6, cholesterol 3.3 got to get it higher now, and triglycerides 1.3, this to me was an experiment, i had nothing to lose, still haven’t, My new Doctor is right behind me, all the way, only way to find out was to do it, so far so good, a lot better than the last 17 or so years, so you tell me, Sugar and carbohydrates, and any “Vegetable oil” shove it fair up your asses.
Oh re my comment about lap band, it was removed in mid 2016 due to tissue growing around it, so had argument with doctor an won my argument and had it removed.
From the arrival of our first child in 1965, we being responsible parents restricted high sugar food. drinks and junk food the inhibit them acquiring a taste for such an unbalanced diet. We think that in the main, now with grandchildren they compare better than average to their peers. Sugar is just a marketing scam added to just about every product children eat because it preys on a survival signal we needed when food was scarce. As for alcohol, it can be argued this is always harmful but maybe in the old days when there was less sugar in food there was more self medication, nicotine, alcohol and cannabis. There was also a less depressed society.