Up Yours: epitaph shopping with Julian Burnside
Burnside, as you likely know, is a barrister, a refugee advocate and a man with an honourable alphabet of letters appended by others to his name. He's also a fighter and dogged correspondent who seems to thinks a lot about death.
3 thoughts on “Up Yours: epitaph shopping with Julian Burnside”
I’m amazed at the consistent courtesy, patience and informed reasonableness with which Julian Burnside replies to the countless twitterers that seem to bombard him with repetitive, ignorant and arguably defamatory bullshit. I hope they read and try to understand his responses.
If we had to appoint a President of Oz Julian Burnside would be the obvious choice due to his ethics, reasoned thinking, humanity & the fact that he appears not to have sold his soul.
There is a fascinating interview on ABC iView in the ‘One on One’ series where Burnside provides valuable background explaining early influences which formed him.
Badly written article. Amazing subject.