The notable disagreement between Bernardi and Shelton
Senator Cory Bernardi and his new employee, Lyle Shelton, were as one when it came to marriage equality, but there are noteworthy differences of opinion in other areas.
Feb 6, 2018
The announcement that former Australian Christian Lobby spokesperson Lyle Shelton was joining Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives party — giving them the benefits of the considerable persuasion he brought to the No campaign, presumably — was in many ways no surprise. They were allies in the marriage equality campaign, and their views that freedom of speech and religious freedom is under constant attack from political correctness (personified neatly by the expansion of the legal definition of marriage and the existence of Safe Schools) were more or less in perfect concert. Indeed, Shelton implied heavily in his first interview that an Australian Conservatives policy in the future might be to strip same sex marriages of their legal status.
3 thoughts on “The notable disagreement between Bernardi and Shelton”
They’ll need a circus tent to accommodate both their egos?
And an extra one to accommodate sanctimony.
I feel sorry for the people who are obliged to report on these two.