AFLW “gender equality storm” … bring back Dundee … chaos at Newsweek …
The decision to replace the host for an AFL women's competition program with a man is working itself up into a "gender equality storm". Last year's host Tiffany Cherry says the decision to replace her as host of Women's Footy with Clint Stanaway is a "significant step back".
4 thoughts on “AFLW “gender equality storm” … bring back Dundee … chaos at Newsweek …”
Hasn’t Rupert (from under his Limited News) urging this dedication of resources – got enough money and resources to do another Dundee?
Or is this another case of “Adani fever” – not good enough for him to put his money where his mouth is, but good enough for us?
And further to Limited News/Teletrash – after the way they (and others in our media – not least the likes of our increasingly Guthrified ABC’s right-leaning Sales, Lane, Jones, Alberici, Baird, Fanning, Probyn, Crabb) have gone out of their way to go all soft and gooey on the Limited News Party/government, fighting their cynical PR smirking wars against all Opposition (Labor, Greens, critics of Adani and coal) to now be upset when that partisanship is being dumped on?
The way Limited News has gone after the ABC to crucify it for “leaking” that which Limited News would preferred “contained”? Including dispatching Dickie to cover their arses after Masters had been sniffng around their Moonloght State for a couple of months, knowing what 4 Corners would find – what Limited News (doing business in Qld) had kept quiet and sat on for years; including when the ABC was embarrassing Bjelke-Petersen solo.
The self-censoring (withholding of facts) of our advertorial media, where opinion trump news, is being challenged by the amateurs in the government = ‘time to get pissed’?
Never thought it could happen. A Sydney Daily Terrorgraph headline that’s actually serious and one I agree with. The proposed legislation as reported would put us in the same category of suppressed press as China or Egypt.
Further to the above: I lived in Indonesia for several years in the 1970s when Suharto was president and newspapers could lose their publishing licences for publishing opinions or reports inconvenient to the government. A newspaper would get closed down and in a few weeks time the same people would open a “new” newspaper with a similar format and staff but a different name. So “Sinar Harapan” (“Ray of Hope”) closed down but reappeared as “Suara Pembaruan” (Voice of Renewal.”) Apart from closure there was little in the way of punishment for “offending” journalists. Prosecution was rare. Apparently what our government intends is much harsher, censorship via fear of prosecution and imprisonment. I think there may be a minority of journalists who would dare the government to implement that and thereby become prisoners of conscience but not the major media organisations. We would have a compliant State broadcaster in place of an independent National broadcaster.