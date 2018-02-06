Rundle: effective strike action is dying in this country, and it’s partly Labor’s fault
The only possible strategic response to this assault on workers' rights is wildcat strikes.
Feb 6, 2018
RTBU NSW Secretary Alex Claassens (left) and Secretary of Unions NSW Mark Morey
8 thoughts on “Rundle: effective strike action is dying in this country, and it’s partly Labor’s fault”
The “ON MANY SIDES – ON MANY SIDES” argument?? Dude… too soon…
I wish I knew how to shake people from their apathy about this.
‘Wildcat’ strikes may prove to be the only course. The name is appropriately raffish.
It would be of interest to hear what the Fair Work Commission thinks about WA construction company, Cooper & Oxley, shutting down a site & refusing to allow tradies back in to collect their tools. Their tools of trade ie: their livelihood.
Isn’t there some folk memory of the Tolpuddle Martyrs having been transported to Botany Bay?
Or the later bush born Irish lads hunted down by bog land agents, exiled by Fenians?
Could someone remind me of the last occasion when the People were given something, except in order to stop them taking everything?
Glad that my old dad didn’t live to see the Australian ‘right to strike’ being decided by wealthy judges, lawyers and the fat-arsed plutocratic classes in courtrooms.
You wanna know why the French have such excellent working conditions? Because they will strike with three minutes notice if anybody tries to remove them.
“would threaten to endanger the welfare of part of the population” – how could any sane person have though that wording “was tight enough to limit their scope”? Surely any strike action is going to threaten to endanger someone’s welfare?
What is often missing from the collective consciousness, and almost all media treatment of this, is that the bad old days of the electrical workers, the CFMEU and the railway workers went on these strikes and got big pay rises, which then invariably flowed on in part at least to the public sector, which then applied pressure to increase wages in the private sector.
I was quite looking forward to a train strike. I have fond memories of hitching in to work and being picked up by randoms, having great conversations, The domain being opened up as a car park, people talking to each other and somehow, you won’t believe it, the world didn’t cave in.
Sure, it was over the top, but much less extreme than what we have today.