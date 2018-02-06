Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
My Kitchen Rules ending up winning the night comfortably for channel Seven.
Feb 6, 2018
Seven’s night, quite easily. My Kitchen Rules did the job with 1.63 million national viewers, well ahead of Married At First Sight on Nine with 1.26 million (still solid) and I’m A Celebrity on Ten — 989,000. That was not enough to keep Ten in third slot overall and slipped behind the ABC which returned its Monday night news and current affairs line up to full strength and ended up third — although the audience for the returning Q&A at 541,000 nationally was nothing to boast about. The topic was the economy and we were again left frustrated.
