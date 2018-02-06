Australia’s most notorious political turncoats — Part I
Martin Hamilton-Smith may hold the current trophy for ship-jumping, but Crikey has learned of a few leaders of wobbly loyalty who would give him a run for his money.
Our piece on Martin Hamilton-Smith, in which we asked whether he was Australia’s biggest turncoat, prompted a wave of feedback from readers about who really deserved that title. So in the interests of completionism, Crikey has talked to a group of Australian political historians about their favourites. Here’s our first installment, in no particular order:
7 thoughts on “Australia’s most notorious political turncoats — Part I”
I don’t see what the big deal is with these bastards eating each other. It’s quite refreshing actually. The real scumbags are their “loyal” political colleagues screwing us over.
My nomination for a turncoat is Albert Field, who was nominated by Joh Bjelke-Petersen-Petersen to replace a Labor senator who’d died in 1975. As an irony, the person the ALP nominated for the casual vacancy was Mal Colston.
Field was a member of the ALP, but was very much a social conservative, vowing never to vote for the Whitlam government.
He was on leave from the Senate at the time of the Whitlam dismissal, there being some doubt that he was eligible to sit in the Senate owing to section 44 banning people receiving profits of the crown to sit in parliament. The opposition had refused to provide a pair, so they had a majority and were able to defer supply.
My vote as well, Wayne.
Yes, it’s a great tale. Too impossible to make up.
I wish that there were some other motive for Kernot’s abandonment of her colleagues and electorate than having been love bombed.
And by Gareth Gareth Garrulous !
Sir John Kerr put in a diva performance in turncoatism. A once faithful friend of Gough Whitlam he was the one to butcher him. Bastard.
