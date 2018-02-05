Sections Menu

Comments, corrections, clarifications & cock-ups

Feb 5, 2018

Turnbull steering our democracy toward disaster

Crikey readers on government repression.

Crikey

2 thoughts on “Turnbull steering our democracy toward disaster

  1. brian crooks

    the A.F.P is now a personal police force for the Turnbull government, fair work Australia has been stacked with government stooges, the high court has Turnbull appointees in control, the ABC is run by a Murdoch clone, murdoch controls the media and news, the unions have been muzzled and the opposition is being strangled of election funding, whats the difference between living in Australia and Russia, personally I think their governments a bit softer on its citizens compared to turnbulls S.S Gestapo tactics

  2. klewso

    Hard to argue – when “national security” seems to include maintaining secrecy about how inept the government and our own security services are?
    On apparent grounds (from the evidence available) that :- “If that gets out we might vote this mob out”?