Turnbull steering our democracy toward disaster
Crikey readers on government repression.
Feb 5, 2018
Ian Hunt writes: Re. “Is this the most repressive government in our history?” (Friday)
2 thoughts on “Turnbull steering our democracy toward disaster”
the A.F.P is now a personal police force for the Turnbull government, fair work Australia has been stacked with government stooges, the high court has Turnbull appointees in control, the ABC is run by a Murdoch clone, murdoch controls the media and news, the unions have been muzzled and the opposition is being strangled of election funding, whats the difference between living in Australia and Russia, personally I think their governments a bit softer on its citizens compared to turnbulls S.S Gestapo tactics
Hard to argue – when “national security” seems to include maintaining secrecy about how inept the government and our own security services are?
On apparent grounds (from the evidence available) that :- “If that gets out we might vote this mob out”?