Sections Menu

TV & Radio

Feb 5, 2018

Vale Michael Gordon … good feud guide … exclusive watch …

Building bridges between the ABC and The Australian. Plus other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Vale Michael Gordon. The sudden death on the weekend of veteran Age journalist Michael Gordon has been the subject of some beautiful tributes from his colleagues. Investigative reporter Nick McKenzie wrote of Gordon’s influence on him and his role in the industry:

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Vale Michael Gordon … good feud guide … exclusive watch …

  1. cp

    Australian Story does an episode on a polititian. What a pointless show this program has become.

  2. Wayne Robinson

    The Age last week had as its 9-letter word in its Target puzzle ‘ytterbium’ which had a frustrated reader writing in wondering when he’d ever be able to use this word in conversation.