Vale Michael Gordon … good feud guide … exclusive watch …
Building bridges between the ABC and The Australian. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
Feb 5, 2018
Building bridges between the ABC and The Australian. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
Vale Michael Gordon. The sudden death on the weekend of veteran Age journalist Michael Gordon has been the subject of some beautiful tributes from his colleagues. Investigative reporter Nick McKenzie wrote of Gordon’s influence on him and his role in the industry:
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Vale Michael Gordon … good feud guide … exclusive watch …”
Australian Story does an episode on a polititian. What a pointless show this program has become.
The Age last week had as its 9-letter word in its Target puzzle ‘ytterbium’ which had a frustrated reader writing in wondering when he’d ever be able to use this word in conversation.