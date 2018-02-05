Most US companies aren’t using Trump’s tax cuts for investment or wage rises
American companies continue to make plain they'll use company tax cuts to look after shareholders. None of it gets reported by the spruikers of similar handouts to multinationals here.
9 thoughts on “Most US companies aren’t using Trump’s tax cuts for investment or wage rises”
I think I saw where Walmart had put off about 6000 workers as well.
Their ‘Sam’s Club’ stores?
what a surprise, the greedy 1% aren`t passing on trumps tax cuts to their workers, bet the C.E.O`s passed a big chunk of it onto themselves, if the stupid voters swallow this bullshit they deserve everything turdball throws at them
I’m shocked!
Soon we will be hearing from the Republicans that the government doesn’t have enough money to pay welfare and fund healthcare … so there will need to be cuts in welfare and government assistance with healthcare …
If, instead of big business tax cuts, governments poured the equivalent tax dollars into extra hospitals & medical facilities they would be in danger of creating… drum roll!…jobs.
Actual jobs, not imagined ones touted by disingenuous CEOs.
I’m certain the tax cuts proposed here in Oz will have a different effect. On Insiders on Sunday Turnbull promised our tax cuts will cause companies to invest more, provide more jobs and lead to higher pay. Surely he wouldn’t lie about that would he?
It’s almost hard to understand how the Morriscum, Cormann, Tuppence their cheer-squads like the Fin Rev and Murdoch’s Muppets et al could get it so wrong and be so adamant in assuring us ‘what will happen if we hand out our own tax cuts to companies’, especially the ones that don’t pay their due now, and just donate so much to the Limited News Party anyhow – to maintain that status quo?
….. Guess all those years in lore skool have paid off for Tuppence? To quote Sheriff Taggart he “can use his tongue prettier’n a $20 whore”.
Sheriff Taggart has delivered the Line of the Day.