Feb 5, 2018

Crikey’s pocket guide to lesser known alternative energy sources

We're all familiar with the state of solar and hydro, but the energy sector in Australia is bustling with other options. We take a gander at some of these.

Chris Woods — Freelance journalist

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

Animal waste is part of a plethora of newer energy sources

Australia is in the middle of a renewables investment boom that, despite just constant disappointment and uncertainty at the federal level, will see the country reach our Renewable Energy Target earlier than predicted.

5 thoughts on “Crikey’s pocket guide to lesser known alternative energy sources

  1. Roger Clifton

    We are fiddling with trivia while the climate burns! Every romantic indulgence in renewables requires a massive backup by gas, emitting fossil carbon. These are not solutions; they are distractions. We are failing to face facts.

    If we are to limit warming to 1.5°, we must eradicate all fossil carbon fuels by 2050. That is “eradicate”, not “reduce”. This deadline is in your lifetime. Neither is the process of getting to net zero emissions a problem for the grandkids to worry about. It is ours. Today.

    We have a nuclear size problem, it needs a nuclear size solution. The grandkids will condemn us for failing to use it.

    1. Wayne Cusick

      Renewables do not have to be backed up by gas plants – they can be backed up by hydro, pumped hydro storage, batteries and heat storage.

      I suggest that the only nuclear technology that would be appropriate is nuclear fusion, but since that is still many years away from being viable, it won’t happen.

      btw Gas plants usually replace coal plants, and there is benefit for climate change in doing just that.

  2. zut alors

    Some interesting facts & figures here. Looking forward to part 2.

  3. Peter Wotton

    I understand that all Queensland sugar mills now store excess cane fibre ( bagasse) which is burned during the year to provide energy for the grid during the year outside the crushing season. The eight big Wilmar ( the old CSR ) sugar mills generate almost 25% of the renewable energy in Queensland , greater contribution than the relativekly small TableLands mill.
    https://www.wilmarsugarmills.com.au/media-centre/249-fast-facts-on-our-cogeneration-23-november-2017/file

  4. klewso

    “Pig racing”? There’s that much at chop? …. Still it’s better than a photo of a bucket of Jethro.