Legally Binding: it is now an offence to leave angry notes on drivers’ windscreens
Also, a car park located on public land that happens to be outside the front of your property is not "your" car park.
Feb 5, 2018
Also, a car park located on public land that happens to be outside the front of your property is not "your" car park.
A public interest endeavour dedicated to the ongoing improvement of The Social Contract.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “Legally Binding: it is now an offence to leave angry notes on drivers’ windscreens”
If these new laws do not prohibit said parking across two spaces so that only one car can park out the front of your house, then you should consider me undertaking a civil disobedience initiative.
Nothing annoys me more, and while having stooped to putting a note under the wipers, have done it about once in every 50 times it has happened, and have never felt good about it anyway.
People who drive tiny cars seem to be particularly common offenders.
All of the above subject to the Crook Parking Law which states that any car parked illegally in a disabled bay or across two parking spaces shall be removed and crushed without further correspondence. Towing costs and disposal of the remains to be paid by the offending parker.