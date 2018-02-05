Indonesian military sensitivity sends BBC journalist packing from Papua
West Papua has shown once again that freedom of speech is only for those who follow the rules.
Feb 5, 2018
The arrest and expulsion of Australian journalist Rebecca Henschke from the Indonesian province of (West) Papua over the weekend again highlights the sensitivities of the Indonesian military, the TNI, and its desire for over the territory. It also shows, again, that while Papua is more open to journalists than in the past, that openness remains limited, reflecting the TNI’s deep paranoia about separatist sentiments in the mineral-rich province.
2 thoughts on “Indonesian military sensitivity sends BBC journalist packing from Papua”
