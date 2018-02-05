Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
Seven took the night but the end of the Big Bash and the big name reality shows had all the majors get strong figures.
Feb 5, 2018
Seven took the night but the end of the Big Bash and the big name reality shows had all the majors get strong figures.
The cricket season ended — sort of; there are a couple of T20 internationals to go and the suffering Sheffield Shield. But the men’s and women’s Big Bash finals yesterday in Adelaide ended the high profile summer for the sport. The women’s Big Bash — session 1 from noon had 197,000 viewers, while the short second session saw the audience rise to 307,000. That’s an average of 250,000, which is OK. The men’s final saw the second session average a very solid 1.51 million — well behind MKR on 1.62 million, while the first session averaged 1.18 million and the whole game average was 1.35 million, and not that much different than the 1.35 million who watched the first T20 international on Nine on Saturday night. Celebrity was watched by a solid 1.26 million, while Nine’s Married averaged 1.168 million.
Powered by Taboola