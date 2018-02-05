Does the ABCC directive on union logos breach the constitution?
The ABCC code is looking to ban the "logos, mottos and indicia" of unions on building sites. Does this breach our right to political communication?
Feb 5, 2018
Newly instated Australian Building and Construction Commission boss Stephen McBurney isn’t going any softer on unions than his predecessor Nigel Hadgkiss.
8 thoughts on “Does the ABCC directive on union logos breach the constitution?”
This is utter garbage. It certainly does not support freedom of association. Unions are legally constituted entities and usually a bloody sight less dishonest than say the Business Council of Australia. The lack of unions is seeing workers wages stolen, their workplaces becoming more dangerous and the amount of wages paid to employees as a share of profits at an all time low. That is how capitalism likes it and the neoconjob version in particular. These people pay the LNP to do this. the ABCC would be a good thing if it lined up on the crooked bosses as well, but pigs will fly first.
To comply to the letter with this latest restrictive nonsense I suggest unions use a white banner stating ‘This is not a you-know-what flag”. It will have the same desired effect while simultaneously sticking it up the ABCC.
Yes! “Not the Eureka flag”
Revolution now!!!
The first half of today’s Crikey is handful of stories about our vanishing liberty, followed by a delightful reminder of what this leads to with the West Papua story.
Then followed by the “light relief” of this parish’s saddest case, the constantly relapsing neolib BK, having his other boilerplate whinge about Big Health crushing us all.
The ABCC is the lovechild of bastardry and mean-spiritedness. It is one side of the political pendulum, given too much power, pushing it’s weight around with the arrogance of the landed gentry, until its intended victim, humiliated and almost defeated, has to grovel at the tormentors feet.
One day, the boot will be on the other foot.
There should be no distinction, the government is saying to any company that does business with it that ‘allows’ their employees to display union logos etc will face financial ruin.
Just another brink in the wall…or in this case another regulation to deny that there are a couple (plus a couple more) sides to the arguments about the economy, about free speech, etc.