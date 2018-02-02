Sections Menu

Humour

Feb 2, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s most gracious letters to the Queen

Just when you thought the ABC had the best scoop of the week ...

Ben Pobjie

Share

Queen Elizabeth

Earlier this week the Australian government was ordered to release a number of letters sent to the Queen from Australian primer ministers, after a freedom of information request from independent researcher and blogger William Summers. Most notably, this includes any letters sent by Tony Abbott during his reinstatement of knights and dames. 

Related

Popular in Humour

You may also like

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “EXCLUSIVE: Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s most gracious letters to the Queen

  1. AR

    It is well nigh impossible to parody a buffoon.

  2. CR

    Well done parodying a buffoon, I GOLed (guffawed out loud).