EXCLUSIVE: Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s most gracious letters to the Queen
Just when you thought the ABC had the best scoop of the week ...
Feb 2, 2018
Just when you thought the ABC had the best scoop of the week ...
Earlier this week the Australian government was ordered to release a number of letters sent to the Queen from Australian primer ministers, after a freedom of information request from independent researcher and blogger William Summers. Most notably, this includes any letters sent by Tony Abbott during his reinstatement of knights and dames.
Powered by Taboola
2 thoughts on “EXCLUSIVE: Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s most gracious letters to the Queen”
It is well nigh impossible to parody a buffoon.
Well done parodying a buffoon, I GOLed (guffawed out loud).