Want to avoid scandals? Reform your damn MP entitlements schemes.
The Victorian government is moving to reform transparency surrounding MP allowances in an effort to stave off any more embarrassing scandals. But is it just a de-fanged rehash of federal rules?
One thought on “Want to avoid scandals? Reform your damn MP entitlements schemes.”
The lack of detail, long lag times and deliberate obfuscation of simple facts – salary, expenses etc – were understandable in the days of pen & ink, physically but this new fangled Intertubes thangy seems to be ideal for having all information on OUR representative/servants fully and comprehensively available, instantly if not sooner.
Oh look, up in the sky, it’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Porcus Aviatrix!