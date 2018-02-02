Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Feb 2, 2018

The Big Bash is coming to an end, a real blow for Ten.

Nine’s night with Married At First Sight (1.364 million), Ten’s night with the first Big Bash semi-final — 1.22 million average across the game on Ten’s main channel and ONE. OK,  and the second semi tonight with the Grand Final on Sunday afternoon after the women’s final starts at Noon. Ten mustn’t be all that confident of a night performance against MKR on Seven and Married on Nine. Ten does have I’m A Celebrity, but if it was really confident in the Big Bash, it would have run it from 6pm to 9pm and put Celebrity on afterwards.  In the metro Today with 267,000 had a rare win over Sunrise with 258,000, but nationally, it was Sunrise by a mile — 460,000 to 391,000.

