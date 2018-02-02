Poll Bludger: kapow! Batman byelection stuns Feeney, pits Bhathal against Kearney.
David Feeney's resignation is a blessing for the Greens. But the fight isn't over yet.
Feb 2, 2018
Alex Bhathal
7 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: kapow! Batman byelection stuns Feeney, pits Bhathal against Kearney.”
Useful for the Bludger to have noted that Feeney had a virtual “negative” personal vote, so presumably, Labor starts with a slightly bigger margin than the 2016 election indicated.
While Batman is not in this category, possibly down the track with other seats, worth remembering that no federal opposition party has lost a seat to the governing party in a by-election since 1920, and that was when the sitting Labor member was expelled from parliament for uttering republican sentiments.
A comment on the idea that the government will go for a bucket job on Shorten at the next election. Given that these sort of personal attacks are routinely despised by the punters, such attacks would need to be delivered with more efficiency than this bunch of donkeys would seem capable of.
Am not the president of the Shorten fan club, but one clue to how a person might govern might lie in how they went as a minister (when they had been one- Whitlam, Hawke and Rudd hadn’t). Shorten seems to have done at least OK, whereas Turnbull was a dud as a minister and has been a dud as a PM. Just a thought.
I for one who would not be concerned if the Greens won Batman. It’s not likely to happen, as Labor have a strong candidate
In Ged Kearney, who would give the electorate a much higher profile than Bhatahl would in an incoming Labor government.
Ged Kearney may have a high profile, but as the leader of the nurses’ union (the ANMF) she was remarkable weak, continuing the succession of weak leaders, also she hardly set the world on fire as head of the ACTU
As a passionate fan of mixed metaphor, I was delighted with no fewer than five little fellas cutting the mustard in the first two paras.
I read on!
I look forward to a Green win as it will show gumBoil Shlernt that maintaining his body temperature & not falling out of his chair do not an election winner make.
The sooner Labor wake up that an alliance, even a non aggression pact would suffice, with the Greens are their only hope in the rapidly on-rushing future.
Five previous losses isn’t a good reason?