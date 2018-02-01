Sections Menu

Media

Feb 1, 2018

What is behind the decline of Vice Media?

Once, it looked like Vice Media had successfully grown from a subversive street magazine to slick global news and media company. But now its value is dropping and senior executives are facing sexual harassment claims. What happened?

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins and Glenn Dyer

Media reporter / Crikey business and media commentator

Share

A couple of years ago, it looked like Vice may have successfully grown up.

Related

Popular in Media

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “What is behind the decline of Vice Media?

  1. zut alors

    Vice News regularly provides reports on matters not covered in other TV bulletins. It’s a welcome relief from Canberra, excess sport & ambulance chasing which comprise most Oz news programmes.

    The Cyberwar series on SBS is always illuminating albeit alarming.