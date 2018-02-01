Razer: State of the Union proves we’re on track for full-blown class warfare
Helen Razer imagines how the efforts of Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller and the ghost of Ronald Reagan made this 90 minute speech possible.
Feb 1, 2018
Trump delivers his State of the Union
11 thoughts on “Razer: State of the Union proves we’re on track for full-blown class warfare”
He really did lay on the ordinary Americans and their tragic/inspiring stories a bit thick. It was like Oprah was already President.
I thought so, too, BDlair. Then, I looked at older speeches. It’s just what that strange nation does.
It was clear he had some help saying the “inspiring” stuff. And prompts to emphasise words like “god” and “AMERICAN FLAG” to appease the crazy nativists.
Then, it was pure Sam Huntington unmasked neocon kill ’em all rhetoric. Guess someone has to justify the 738 billion spend on toys with which to deter Russians.
“And prepare yourselves for a hegemon that finally falls beneath the charge of old-fashioned class warfare.”
Pretty much. Even though it seems like business as usual, I think it’s probably anything but.
Of, for sure. Something is going to happen. And it’s not going to be wearing pussy hats.
Just don’t plan any family trips to Disneyland for the next decade or so. When Donald’s base realise that the sun ain’t gonna shine any brighter, who knows what will happen.
Instead of becoming a major arms exporter could we perhaps become a major pitchfork exporter? The US could be a big market.
I think you deserve one of Malcolm’s innovation grants, Rais.
As you probably already know, his base is absolutely convinced he is about to indict Clinton and Obama [https://twitter.com/Imperator_Rex3/status/958925494484836352]. They’ve been terrifically excited about a ‘Second Memo’. I tend to think the orange man is crazy enough to try it (I remember him telling Clinton in a debate that she should be in jail and thinking that was wacky, even for him).
It’s an orgy of conspiracy theories out there. A person could get whiplash keeping up with the conflicting ones coming out of each camp.
If that’s how this plays out … well, actually, I have no idea. But I’m picking it would be pretty unforgettable.
yep, marchons citoyens
I thought it a prudent investment to put some money on Trump winning the 2020 Presidential election, given that the Democrats have apparently doubled down on the identity politics that got Trump elected in the first place. Checked Sportsbet’s odds this morning – and he’s at $3.50. Granted the Democrats do not yet have a nominee, but all of the Democrats’ alternatives began at $11.
What did you make of the reactions from the Democrats in the House, MzRaz? Sour faced and refusing to stand, even when Trump announced paid parental leave, billions in infrastructure spending, amnesty for 1.8 million illegal immigrants, American freedom, low black unemployment. Aren’t those things the Democrats want?
I seem to recall Republicans, no cheer squad for Obama, at least standing to applaud the parts of his SOTU addresses they liked.
I wonder what Americans thought.
It is important to distinguish between what Trump says and what he does. A SOTU speech is not a good place to start an analysis. Trump is conscious that the US is going down the economic gurglar and that the US has lost its competitive edge. The US dollar is also rapidly losing its reserve status role and with it the ability of the US to print money like there is no tomorrow.
There are huge geopolitical changes occurring and Trump, for all his manifest personal failings, appears to grasp that fact. It is going to be an interesting year (to invoke an old Chinese curse). Just don’t confuse the rhetoric with the reality.
No. I know it’s something to decode, and not a statement of intention.
But, the 738 billion for the military will happen. And so, too, the wall. Everything else, you’ve got to read around. He has every intention of not actually punishing Dreamers, but trading their lives for a big dumb wall.
As I said (and as many here commenting on Crikey predicted across the months) his policy will not be markedly different from that of administrations of the past thirty years. It’s just interesting to think about the rhetoric and trace its origins so we know what particular flavour of hell to expect.