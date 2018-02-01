Sections Menu

Federal

Feb 1, 2018

Inside the (notably low) numbers of today’s political donations dump

In an off-year electorally, the political parties had a record low in donors, as business drifts away from giving money to politicians.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

The lack of elections and the growing reluctance of business to donate to political parties saw a big fall in political donations in 2016-17, with public funding the biggest source of revenue for the major parties, according to today’s annual political donation data release.

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Inside the (notably low) numbers of today’s political donations dump

  1. klewso

    Tuppence with his “lazy 1.75 mill”? ….. Karaoke night down at the local – “It’s My Party and I’ll lie if I want to….”?

  2. AR

    How disrespectful of the electorate is this post dated ‘cheque’?
    It is an affront to any notion of accountability.
    It is impossible to prevent covert or illicit payments but expenditure is about being out in public, loudly & bigly in yer face.
    Easy to tax expenditure.