Feeney falls on his sword, sparking the fight for Batman
Crikey understands that Feeney's electorate office in Batman, in Melbourne's inner north, was notified two days ago of his intention to quit.
Feb 1, 2018
From shisha-lounge to coffee lab, to the corridors of powerlessness in Canberra, the word is that David Feeney, member for Batman, is resigning today, and will be making a press statement around 2pm (though he may go earlier, to annoy us).
5 thoughts on “Feeney falls on his sword, sparking the fight for Batman”
Whoever Labor select I hope it isn’t Feeney.He should walk out the door and just keep walking. A couple more should do the same thing come the next election.
Sic transit Grouper Muddilly?
‘As for dear David? What does an ex-minister for defence support possibly do after politics?’
Feeney should see this as an opportunity to concentrate on his property portfolio. We may be forgiven for assuming the portfolio is of significant size after Feeney, in 2016, completely forgot he owned a Northcote house worth $2.3M & couldn’t say whether it was negatively geared or not. Retirement will afford him many hours to happily re-acquaint himself with his assets. Time well spent.
“What does an ex-minister for defence support possibly do after politics?”
Why not enjoy messing about in boats dear Guy, boats.
Patrol boats, submarines…You know the sort of thing.
I’m sure that would make an ex-minister’s heart beat with joy.
(& also tinkle melodiously in his purse.)
Nowt so became him as his departure, the only pity being that it was not sooner.
Or ever.