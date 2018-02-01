Sections Menu

Feb 1, 2018

Is Bill Shorten’s proposed anti-corruption watchdog all it’s cracked up to be?

Labor deserves credit for pledging to crack down on federal corruption, but there are still concerns to be addressed going forward.

Robert Lamontagne

Labor’s announcement on Tuesday backing a federal anti-corruption watchdog, the National Integrity Commission (NIC), is a welcome one, but as a corruption researcher I have a strange feeling about it.

5 comments

5 thoughts on “Is Bill Shorten’s proposed anti-corruption watchdog all it’s cracked up to be?

  1. AR

    Thank you for that fine summation of the matter. As you say, public exposure should be the default position.
    No ifs, no buts.
    The sine qua non, cui bono.
    Always the People, civis – those who live by Law.
    Government being something we do, not have done to us.

  2. Karen Hutchinson

    We are constantly being assured that our Australian democracy is exemplified by our stringent adherence to ‘rule of law’ principles. Establishing a Federal NIC or ICAC will allow us to see the creative processes the government employs to decide what the ‘rule of law’ is going to be on any given day.

  3. zut alors

    ‘Hell, on this issue, Bill Shorten is like Pericles compared to some these blokes.’

    Line of the day, I’m still chuckling at the terrible truth of it.

    Thanks for the article, points well made.

    1. AR

      Pericles? More like Demosthenes before he remembered the pebbles.

      1. zut alors

        Congrats, AR, it’s now a dead heat for line of the day.