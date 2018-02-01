Hinch’s Senate Diary: police constables are the only kind of PC I have time for
With all the hyperbole about crime running rampant, don't be surprised if "Laura Norder" plays a heavy part in Victoria's state election come November.
Feb 1, 2018
The political junkies, writing obituaries for “Mr. Melbourne”, Ron Walker, have made much of the fact he was the Liberal Party’s cash cow. The party’s national treasurer for yonks, he raised millions, maybe billions, of dollars for the Libs — and tossed in heaps of his own readies when times were tough.
5 thoughts on “Hinch’s Senate Diary: police constables are the only kind of PC I have time for”
Do you think our memories are so short as to need reminding, of literally the ONE reason you went into politics? That you would never again be made to account for the libellous, justice-obstructing bilge you’ve devoted your whole life to drowning our city in.
Or is the grog you claim you don’t touch, about to be blamed for you mistaking the Mad Max franchise (shot in and around Melbourne) for a doco about literally the worlds fifth safest city?
Or were you hoping we’d forget who your most devoted fans were (most of whom died in the so-called “gangland war”)?
On the basis of census data I would guess that the majority of criminals in Australia are Christians. So, Derryn, do you ever condemn the Christian crime wave sweeping the nation? No, you don’t, presumably because you don’t think their religion is relevant to their criminality. So why are “African gangs” a problem beyond their being “gangs”? Why do you think their ethnicity is so important to mention, if not to, perhaps subconsciously, incite additional fear amongst the citizenry?
Of course, summoning up Ms Norder is the ultimate in correctness in politics these days, so you’ve hit the daily double: you’ve managed to be both PC and casually racist.
I’m really sick of people who use “PC” or “Political Correctness” and do not define what THEY mean by it. It means different things to different people (e.g., to me, it means being polite to people) and Crikey should not allow the phrase to be published again without an explanation.
So in October 2012 you identified a serous issue with “African Gang Violence” and it is still a problem. So you’ve had five years, two in Parliament, to understand why some of these young persons rampage, but what have you done about it? Before deriding past Commissioners, how about asking yourself what could I have done to put these guys back on the right track, after all you seem pretty good at telling everybody else what to do!
FFS Derryn, just piss off out of the pages of Crikey.
You are enough to make one cancel their subscription…all by yourself!!!!