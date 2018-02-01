Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
The pattern of Seven winning a close night continues.
Seven’s night again thanks to My Kitchen Rules (1.56 million nationally), plus the one off special The Beaumont Children which averaged 1.23 million nationally, along with solid efforts by the news and Home and Away. Nine’s Married At First Sight held up and grabbed 1.28 million — but Nine was badly let down by the movie Sisters which followed. Ten’s I’m A Celebrity averaged a solid 1.11 million nationally. MKR, Married and Celebrity all ran 90 minutes or more last night to save the networks money. It is a real trial to watch these programs for more than an hour.