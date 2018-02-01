Sections Menu

Feb 1, 2018

Fairfax HQ moving house … ABC sound library plan … Facebook users less engaged? …

Fairfax is shopping around for a new Sydney headquarters. An email to staff this morning fromCEO Greg Hywood said the company had started looking for a new home in or around the Sydney CBD.

Fairfax moving house. Fairfax is shopping around for a new Sydney headquarters. In an email to staff this morning, CEO Greg Hywood said the company had started looking for a new home for its HQ in or around the Sydney CBD which would “be fit for the modern and dynamic businesses we operate”. He said the company would likely remain in its current location in Pyrmont until the end of 2019. In a sign of the times, the Australian Financial Review, owned by Fairfax, reported the move was decided when Google agreed to take over the remaining space the media company occupied in the building.

