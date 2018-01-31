How an Islamic fashion exhibition exposed the true Aussie spirit
Hijabi fashion is here to stay, but The Australian didn't get the memo writes Shakira Hussein.
Back in 2007, The Australian’s “Heart of the Nation” marketing campaign provided us with a heartwarming glimpse of all that the newspaper said was best about this country. There at the heart of the heart of the nation was a young woman called Mecca Laa Laa, clad in a red and yellow burquini as she ran into the surf alongside her fellow life guards. That’s Australian.
Just when you thought that the Rabid Right’s attention was fully occupied by visions of armies of black ‘thugs’ and citizens cowering under their beds, it’s time for a bit of hijab-bashing. Again. You’d think we live in Poland.
The “obvious economic benefits” of the oppression of women. What fun!
You do a disservice to the brave women of Iran defying religious totalitarianism with this drivel.
News Ltd logic. Exporting clothes: evil. Exporting guns: oi oi oi.
Apart from the oxymoronic “modest fashion”, this purblind piece of apologia is precisely what one might expect from Ms Hussein.
Shrouding of women has no place on Earth, never mind Australia – it is the most blatant symbol of an ugly, abusive and highly destructive mindset.
All religions can’t be right yet all hold the central view that all others are wrong. Stopped clock?
Yea, AR (whomever you may be), I agree. I saw one of these shrouded women at Melbourne airport yesterday and I felt so, so disheartened for her. Oh, no, wait. It was a catholic nun in full flowing regalia and head wear (not a whisp showing). Oh, that’s right, it’s not just Muslim women who choose to wear such garments.
You are aware that nuns are women who have closed themselves off to the world and typically takes vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience. And here’s the interesting part, they do so through choice!
Meanwhile held the population of Saudi Arabia are forced to live in black bin-liners and the population of numerous other countries force women, very much a part of society, to cover up to various degrees through force of violence or imprisonment.
To conflate the two is disingenuous at best.
Yes, thanks, Craig. In a religion run by men who perpetuate the belief that their ‘God’ only wants men in positions of power and control, and who believe they tell others how to live their lives, while they themselves lead a lonely, abstinent life. Yes, know all about religion. As for Saudi’s, they certainly do have some work to do along with other elements of the Islamic faith to cope with the modern day realities they face. Christianity, and those who practice it, however, may not be the best example given the poor track record they have.
So, on one hand, highest rates of melanoma (alongside NZ) worldwide, and on the other hand, get as naked as you can be to maintain the culture. Sorry, I’m confused, do I slip, slop, slap, or don, cover, avoid. Please, help!
For those who can’t bring themselves to subscribe to the Australian to read the links in this article, there is an interview with Caroline Overington (who wrote the Australian article) & Natasha Toffa at:
http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/drive/backlash-over-promoting-australias-modest-and-muslim-fashion-o/9376246
Yassmin Abdel-Mageid’s visit to the Middle East last year to “promote Australia as an open, innovative and diverse nation” ??? What bullshit! She represents Islam and promotes Sharia law. The media may also now promote the rape gangs out of control in Europe and UK and the female genital mutilation which is accepted Islamic practice.
There seems to be an unnecessary polarisation in this debate.
Surely it is pure prejudice to object to the burkhini (very similar to the garment our children are encouraged to wear at the beach), the hijab (as worn by Princess Margaret) and the long garments shown.
The burkha and the chador, however, can only be instruments of oppression. With one’s face covered, how can one eat, speak, sneeze, blow one’s nose or even breathe comfortably? And if one can’t do these things, one cannot participate fully in public life.