Jan 31, 2018

Crikey’s State of the Union Bingo Card

Crikey apologises in advance for this incredibly depressing game of bingo.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

4 comments

4 thoughts on “Crikey’s State of the Union Bingo Card

  1. klewso

    Was there a cliche he didn’t pussy-grab?

  2. zut alors

    Why does the ABC televise the speech? The Oz audience couldn’t give a toss for this US flag-waving propaganda exercise.

  3. AR

    That was excruciating and I was only listening on NewsRadio – what must the sight of all those trained seals flapping their flippers frantically been like?
    A lot of bruised hands & RSI is not going to mitigate the deep shame that US citizens must feel at this moment.

    1. zut alors

      The trained seals & the orange ape performed predictable piffle from the brief glimpses I had.

      In Trump’s case the State of the Uniom (sic) speech is unnecessary as the world already knows his real intentions & policy from the avalanche of tweets.