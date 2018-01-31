Shorten wage growth strategy is smarter, more traditional than it looks
Labor has thrown down the gauntlet to employers, in effect saying if they want to return to centralised wage-fixing then that can be used to lift wages.
Jan 31, 2018
Bill Shorten’s proposed two-part strategy for dealing with stagnant wages growth, outlined yesterday at the Press Club, has already elicited the now proforma cries of “war on business” but isn’t especially radical. Shorten proposed a pincer movement, if you like — an increase in the minimum wage closer to a “living wage”, and an end to an increasingly favoured tactic of employers — resolving industrial disputes by terminating enterprise agreements and letting workers fall back down to award “safety net” rates.
2 thoughts on “Shorten wage growth strategy is smarter, more traditional than it looks”
A lift in the minimum wage to a cost of living sustainable level would cost employers nothing as the extra income would be immediately spent in the economy and generate quick consumer spending growth that then translates into increased demand for business and increased profits generating more business tax tax payment, in fact a win for all, including the economically stupid turnbull government
While political parties and corporate bosses sit cosily on their wealthy laurels, I wait in vain (so far) for the millennials to become so angry they’ll flout the new laws against striking and other methods of protest. But the inequity in our society is becoming so great that its only a matter of time. As our grandfathers came to realise it is literally the only language those in power understand.