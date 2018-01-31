Guardian Aus crowdfunds for environmental series. Guardian Australia has gone to their readers for funding for an environmental series called Our Wide Brown Land. The fundraising campaign had raised more than $90,000 by this morning, exceeding the original goal of $50,000, which has now been raised to $150,000. It’s the Australian outpost’s first attempt at fundraising for a story. The US site has crowd-funded for three series, and The Guardian globally has a successful membership program that has helped turn its finances around (along with some heavy cost-cutting) over the past couple of years.