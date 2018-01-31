Glenn Dyer TV Ratings
Jan 31, 2018
Seven’s night, but it was close. Married at First Sight on Nine was top show in the demos, but My Kitchen Rules and The Good Doctor (especially) gave Seven the win overall and victory in the key 25 to 54 group – in the 16 to 39’s where Nine won. MKR averaged 1.58 million nationally and 1.02 million in the metros (#2 and #1). A year ago it had 1.76 million and 1.19 million respectively.R egional viewers have also dropped away, from 574,000 a year ago to 526,000 last night. That’s still solid but the program is ageing. Married averaged 1.28 million against 1.29 million a year ago, with 927,000 viewers a year ago in the metros and 907,000 last night. I’m A Celebrity was also solid — 1.171 million last night and 852,000 in the metros and 1.151 million national and 819,000 in the metros.