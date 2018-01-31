Crisis in trust a product of governments too busy helping companies to help us
With global trust levels stagnating, and still declining in Australia, it's time we understood why people in democracies don't like their governments.
Jan 31, 2018
Evidence from The Berlin Wall shows government surveillance undermines trust and economic performance
4 thoughts on “Crisis in trust a product of governments too busy helping companies to help us”
Surely the high levels of trust reported in China, Russia, Singapore and Turkey might have something to do people being reluctant to give honest answers to questions from strangers about their view of the government.
It seems to me that if the above article is correct, then we can only expect our government to copy China, Russia etc.
Could well be a reason for the rise and rise of Ubersturmbanfurer der Grenstruppen, Von De Tern.
Not to mention all the extra squillion $ for “security”.
The denizens of China & Russia trust their governments to do what exactly?
Welcome to Tommorrowland.