Razer: you can’t fix a problem like sexual harassment within existing structures
For all their honourable intentions and punishing labour, journalists of this #MeToo movement may not be helping as many women as they think.
Jan 30, 2018
Last year will be remembered as a one of change for women. Perhaps not all women, but for those with a professional headshot, 2017 was a time of glorious advancement. At the Golden Globe awards, Oprah Winfrey was appointed Fantasy President by a press she praised for “insatiable dedication” that bravely took place “under siege”. Locally, Tracey Spicer accepted an Australia Day honour for her journalism uncovering sexual abuse in the media sector. The magazine Time made the #MeToo movement its Person of the Year. If one were a media worker in 2017, it was difficult not to believe in an epochal transformation.