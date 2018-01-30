Mayne: stand by for annual political donations reveal on Thursday
When it comes to transparency and regulation, Australia has the democratic world’s worst system of campaign finance.
Jan 30, 2018
When it comes to transparency and regulation, Australia has the democratic world’s worst system of campaign finance.
Each year on February 1, a deluge of incomplete and out-of-date data is dumped here on the AEC website at 9am.
One thought on “Mayne: stand by for annual political donations reveal on Thursday”
It is ironic that the defunct PUP party of Clive Palmer’s was the only Party who has ever had complete disclosure – even to the extent of a $2:00 cup of coffee