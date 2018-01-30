From Mediscare to the TPP, lies create trust-resistant political environment
Our political environment is becoming ever more polluted with lies about major policy issues, undermining already low levels of voter trust.
Jan 30, 2018
As trust in politicians and governments continues to erode in Australia, if anything our elected representatives are ramping up their attack on voter trust by lying more flagrantly and more often.
2 thoughts on “From Mediscare to the TPP, lies create trust-resistant political environment”
Politics was one of those careers where lying is a virtue, where you get paid to play fast and loose with the truth – hoping that you don’t get found out before you get out?
Trouble is they’re being found out earlier – and having trouble adapting.
“Even modelling peddled by the government about the TPP last week confirmed it would produce less than 0.05% additional economic growth per year for Australia.” Think it was 0.5% – one half of one per cent per year.
But the point is well-made. We are lied to frequently and consistently by politicians of all hues. And the Deputy PM thinks we do not need a federal ICAC because we have the Senate. So we are treated as stupid in addition to be lied to.