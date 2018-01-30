Labor push for integrity commission ups pressure on government
Labor has broken the bipartisan consensus against a national integrity body, proposing an ICAC-style body with royal commission powers.
Labor has sought to exploit growing voter mistrust in politics with Bill Shorten today committing to establish a National Integrity Commission, leaving the Coalition alone in its opposition.